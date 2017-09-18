Men’S National Softball Team Off To Splitting Start

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas men’s national softball team split their first two games played in the X Men’s Pan American Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

In their first two games played yesterday, the Bahamas lost a 2-1 decision to Guatemala as Desmond Russell cracked a solo home run in the fifth inning for the team’s only run. Alcott Forbes suffered the loss.

The team, managed by Perry Seymour, bounced back to shut out Costa Rica 7-0 in their first double header.

Arriving after the tournament got started, the organisers had to make an adjustment to the schedule.

The Bahamas is expected to play another pair of games today against Canada at 8:30am and Belize at 12:30pm.

And on Tuesday, the Bahamas will play another double header against Mexico at 8:30am and Argentina at 12:30 pm.

Their final game in the round robin will be played on Wednesday at 8:30am against Panama.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday. It serves as the qualifier for the XVIII Pan American Games or the 18th Pan American Games, scheduled for July 26 to August 11, 2019.

According to Ted Miller, president of the Bahamas Softball Federation, the team had a setback leaving as they were originally scheduled last week Thursday because of a problem they encountered with their flights as a result of the passing of Hurricane Irma.

The team didn’t leave town until Saturday, one day after the tournament officially got underway.

Joining Seymour are Richard ‘the LionHeart’ Johnson and Haziel McDonald, who will serve as coaches.

• The following is the list of players:

TEAM BAHAMAS

Alcott Forbes, Angelo Dillett, Austin Hanna, Courtney Smith, Desmond Russell Jr from Grand Bahama, Garfield Bethel, Lamar Watkins, national championship MVP Lyle Sawyer from Abaco, Martin Burrows Jr, Micah Bethel from Eleuthera, Philip Johnson, Sherman Ferguson, Thomas Davis and Wayne Johnson.