Hunt For Shooters

POLICE are searching for two men, suspected of a shooting incident that sent a man to hospital on Sunday.

Shortly before 6pm Sunday, two men were driving on Ida Street when their car was approached by two armed men in a grey Chrysler vehicle, who shot one of at them before speeding off. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police also said Drug Enforcement Unit officers took two men and two women into custody following the seizure of an illegal handgun on Sunday. Shortly after 5.30pm, DEU officers, acting on intelligence, executed a search warrant on a home located at Collins Drive in Faith Gardens and uncovered a Smith and Wesson Pistol containing a magazine with 11 rounds of ammunition.

This seizure means that five illegal firearms were removed from communities in a 24-hour period.

Police also seized a small quantity of marijuana.

Shortly before 3pm Sunday, a team of officers, assigned to the Selective Enforcement Team, acting on information conducted a search of a bushy area off Foxdale, where they uncovered just over two pounds of marijuana. No one was arrested for this seizure.

Investigations are continuing.