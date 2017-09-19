Three Arrested After Gunshots

By DENISE MAYCOCK

BIMINI police arrested three men after hearing gunshots fired near a business early Sunday morning.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after midnight, police were on mobile patrol in North Bimini when they heard gunshots.

She said the officers observed three males in the area of a business, who on seeing the officers pulled out a firearm, discharged the weapon and ran.

Officers gave chase and were able to arrest the three suspects in the area of the marina. Officers also recovered a .45 pistol with a magazine containing two live rounds of .45 ammunition.

The three men are expected to be formally arraigned in Magistrate’s Court this week.