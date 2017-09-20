Masked Gunman Shoots Victim

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 42-year-old man is in hospital after being shot multiple times by a masked gunman this week in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The incident occurred shortly before 11pm on Monday at a business on Coral Road, where a gunman wearing a mask opened fire on a group of men who were standing outside.

One of the men was hit and transported by private vehicle to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Asst Supt Terecita Pinder said the victim sustained serious injuries and is listed in serious condition at hospital.

She said police are investigating matter and are appealing to anyone with information that can assist the police to call 350-3107 through 12, 911, 919 or call the nearest police station.