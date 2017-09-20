Shopbreaking Suspects In Court

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL persons were charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday with a number of shop-breaking and stealing incidents.

In the first matter, Justin Zonicle, 25, and Kizzy Thompson, 38, of Emerald Drive were charged before Magistrate Rengin Johnson in court three on five counts of shop-breaking and stealing from a shop and two counts of receiving.

Zonicle pleaded guilty to all charges and Thompson pleaded not guilty.

Thompson’s matters were adjourned to November 28 and the accused was remanded in custody until that time.

In a separate matter, Akeemio Johnson, 23, of Gladstone Terrace; Clarissa Collie, 19, of Grasmere Terrace, Denny Rolle, 22, of Pioneer’s Loop; and a 17-year-old juvenile were arraigned in court one before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

They pleaded not guilty to one count of shop-breaking and stealing and one count of receiving, and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until February 5 for trial.