Women Celebrate 30 Years Of Defending The Nation

By Michael Turner II

Royal Bahamas Defence Force

MEMBERS of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s (RBDF) Woman Entry 2 celebrate their 30th anniversary this month, honouring their commitment to country and service after graduating from recruit training as members of the contingent in 1987.

Some of the members have since retired or were honourably discharged or transferred to other government agencies.

RBDF Commodore Tellis Bethel commended the women for their long and colourful years of service, their loyalty and for their individual and collective achievements throughout their tenure. He also encouraged them to continue working towards the peace and security of our nation in whatever capacity they now serve.

Five years after the official formation of the nation’s only military arm, women were finally allowed to join the rank and file of the RBDF. That decision inevitably bore its share of challenges for the first entry of women in what had traditionally become a “man’s world.”

Commendably, the first entry of women stayed, served and proved their worth paving the way for the second female recruit intake. Following a grand total of 23 intakes of female recruits, that account for nearly 20 per cent of the force’s populous, these pioneering women can claim responsibility for many of the paths that have been paved for military women in the RBDF over the years.

When the 33 women who would eventually graduate to make up Woman Entry 2 entered the gates of Coral Harbour Base on September 21, 1987, it was an indication that women in the Bahamian military were here to stay. Today, the RBDF congratulates the members of Woman Entry 2, a truly extraordinary group of women who have proven their worth throughout three decades of national military evolution.

To commemorate this impressive milestone, a huge contingent representing the entry, attended several planned activities, including a courtesy call on Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, on Monday as well as a courtesy call on Commodore Bethel on Friday past.

Demonstrating their inherent need to serve, last Saturday the ladies also volunteered at the Unity House, a senior citizen’s Home, where they cooked and served breakfast and fellowshipped with the members, sharing stories and listening and enjoying the company of each other and their seniors.

Symbolically, the number 30 represents optimism, inspiration and most fittingly, dedication to a particular task or calling. Hence, the RBDF is optimistic that young women and other members of the Bahamian public will be inspired by these model-women who have worked hand-in-hand with their male counterparts in dedicating their lives and service to the defence and protection of our nation.