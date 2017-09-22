Fix The Streets

AN Eastern Road resident said he and his neighbours are fed up with holes which have been left open on the busy road for more than week.

“We are all hollering about the two perfectly cut Water & Sewerage boxes that have been left for over a week now and already a major traffic hazard as well as a costly vehicle hazard if you can’t go around them,” the resident, who did not want to be named, said. “I have also seen others on less travelled roads so there is a serious problem island wide.”

The resident said the “sharp edges” of the holes can blow out a tyre and is calling for the relevant officials to fix the issue. Although the resident said the holes were dug by Water and Sewerage, it is unclear which utility company is responsible.