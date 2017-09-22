South Islands Brace For Hurricane Maria

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A HURRICANE warning remains in effect for the southeast Bahamas, including the islands of Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Inagua, Long Cay and Samana Cay, according to the Department of Meteorology in an advisory yesterday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the central Bahamas, including Cat Island, Exuma, Rum Cay and San Salvador. A tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions can affect these areas within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are affecting or can affect these areas within 36 hours.

Weather officials said Hurricane Maria strengthened on Thursday, with winds of 120mph as it headed towards the Turks and Caicos.

The storm dumped 30 inches of rain on parts of Puerto Rico, where millions of residents won’t have power for months, according to cnn.com.

“How severe impacts are in the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas from Maria will depend on how much (strengthening) occurs and how close the hurricane tracks,” AccuWeather.com reported yesterday.

Maria, a category three storm up to press time, is expected to bring lots of rain and wind as it churns past the southern Bahamas this weekend.