Today’S Soldiers Clean Up World War Two Cemetery

THE military police section of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), in a joint effort with the US Embassy Marine Corps, Bahamas Branch, spent this past Saturday sprucing up the country’s World War Two Cemetery, which they recently adopted.

This joint effort was the direct result of a conversation between Chief Petty Officer Lincoln Rolle and Gunnery Sargent Walter Merrith, head of the United States Embassy Marine Corps, Bahamas Branch who both agreed that cleaning and maintaining the cemetery on a more consistent basis felt like their honourable duty.

They removed weeds, mowed grass and painted the entrance to the cemetery, located on Infant View Road. However, this initial effort is only the beginning of what is expected to be a larger project to overhaul the space. There are plans for reviving the landscape and repairing broken grave stones.

Commanding officer of the military police section Commander Fredrick Brown said the project comes with no difficulty and that it was an honour to be a part of the effort.

Chairman of the British Legion, Bahamas Branch, Comrade Cephas Ferguson was also there and in an interview expressed his appreciation and thanked RBDF Commodore Tellis Bethel and all parties involved who made the effort a success.

Commander Brown extended heartfelt thanks to members of his unit and the United States Embassy Marine Corps Unit.

“We are grateful for your kind gesture in adopting our small military cemetery,” he said.

Also in attendance were Comrade George Collymore, Comrade Leonard Knowles, both World War II veterans, Father Andrew Topin, executive committee member, and Adina Munroe, executive Secretary at the British Legion Bahamas Branch and RBDF representative.