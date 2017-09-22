Weather Warning For Freeport 2.29pm-3.30pm

AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions

SKYGUARD® HEAVY RAIN WARNING 1210

Prepared exclusively for The Tribune

Start Time: Fri, 09/22/2017, 02:29 PM EDT

Expire Time: Fri, 09/22/2017, 03:30 PM EDT

Locations: Freeport, Bahamas

Conditions: Thunderstorm, wind

Comments:

A slow-moving thunderstorm developing over mainly the western part of Freeport will produce rainfall amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch over the next hour along with wind gusts of 30-40 mph. In addition, expect occasional cloud to ground lightning throughout the entire area.