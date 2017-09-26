Eight-Year-Old Killed Doing Homework As Man Shot Dead

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN eight-year-old boy, believed to be doing his homework, died in hospital after a stray bullet ripped through his wooden home in Chippingham, Senior Assistant Police Commissioner Stephen Dean said.

A man, the intended victim believed to be in his twenties, also died in hospital after the double shooting.

The brazen daytime attack in the densely populated area came after the shooter chased his intended target, running between houses in the Rosebud Street area as he fired several shots, one of which penetrated a wooden structure and its sheetrock, striking the child.

Both victims were rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital in critical condition where they died shortly after 6pm.

Their deaths mean the country has recorded 105 murders so far this year.

The boy’s family was so distraught that Snr ACP Dean said it was too early to say how many children were in the vicinity of the shooting.

However, he said people saw a silver coloured van speeding away after the crime.

"We noticed this is a densely populated area," he said, adding police believe someone "knows who the shooters are."

"We have to find these killers," he said.

As they conducted their investigations yesterday, police took a man into custody. Snr ACP Dean suggested the man may not have been involved with the shooting, but "may be able to assist the police."

He was taken from the scene in handcuffs.

A police source said the adult victim is Dennis Moss while the dead child is said to be Eugene Woodside, however these names have not been officially released by police.

Residents in the area said they called the adult victim “DJ.” He was known to clean cars in the area.

"Everybody around here is basically family and friends," a female resident of the area, who wanted to be anonymous, said. "If anything happen, it has to be outsiders (who do it)."

She said she went to school with the adult victim and knew him all her life.

"It's a lot to take in," she said. "Not even friends, but like family, to hear something like that happen and you don't know why?"

She said the elder victim's brother had also been killed in an earlier, but separate incident.

As for the boy and his family, one woman said they had "just moved into the area."

The boy's death comes more than a month after an eight-month-old boy was killed in his Bain and Grants Town home. His mother and father were also shot during that attack but survived the incident.

As the murder rate for this year continues to outpace last year's rate up to this point by a significant margin, Snr ACP Dean said yesterday's shooting was preceded by a “successful weekend” for police in which they arrested over 50 people.

"Police are all over the streets," he said.