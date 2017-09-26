Eight-Year-Old Killed Doing Homework As Man Shot Dead

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
AN eight-year-old boy, believed to be doing his homework, died in hospital after a stray bullet ripped through his wooden home in Chippingham, Senior Assistant Police Commissioner Stephen Dean said.
A man, the intended victim believed to be in his twenties, also died in hospital after the double shooting.
The brazen daytime attack in the densely populated area came after the shooter chased his intended target, running between houses in the Rosebud Street area as he fired several shots, one of which penetrated a wooden structure and its sheetrock, striking the child.
Both victims were rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital in critical condition where they died shortly after 6pm.
Their deaths mean the country has recorded 105 murders so far this year.
The boy’s family was so distraught that Snr ACP Dean said it was too early to say how many children were in the vicinity of the shooting.
However, he said people saw a silver coloured van speeding away after the crime.
"We noticed this is a densely populated area," he said, adding police believe someone "knows who the shooters are."
"We have to find these killers," he said.
As they conducted their investigations yesterday, police took a man into custody. Snr ACP Dean suggested the man may not have been involved with the shooting, but "may be able to assist the police."
He was taken from the scene in handcuffs.
A police source said the adult victim is Dennis Moss while the dead child is said to be Eugene Woodside, however these names have not been officially released by police.
Residents in the area said they called the adult victim “DJ.” He was known to clean cars in the area.
"Everybody around here is basically family and friends," a female resident of the area, who wanted to be anonymous, said. "If anything happen, it has to be outsiders (who do it)."
She said she went to school with the adult victim and knew him all her life.
"It's a lot to take in," she said. "Not even friends, but like family, to hear something like that happen and you don't know why?"
She said the elder victim's brother had also been killed in an earlier, but separate incident.
As for the boy and his family, one woman said they had "just moved into the area."
The boy's death comes more than a month after an eight-month-old boy was killed in his Bain and Grants Town home. His mother and father were also shot during that attack but survived the incident.
As the murder rate for this year continues to outpace last year's rate up to this point by a significant margin, Snr ACP Dean said yesterday's shooting was preceded by a “successful weekend” for police in which they arrested over 50 people.
"Police are all over the streets," he said.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 20 hours, 6 minutes ago
Sickening! Adults are bad enough, but a child? Come on man... and we talk about God being in this country. We better WAKE UP BAHAMAS!
realfreethinker 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
that's part of the problem. They pend too much time praying to a deity rather than affecting change. Aint no amount of prays id going to stop this so ya'll better wake up
licks2 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
So if they are praying to an non-exiting deity for help. . .how is that taking away from the solution of crime there fella? I don't get your logic. . .check this. . .if you pray to "nothing" to help you with "something". . .how is that praying to nothing take away from you getting that something? So that leave us to look to you oh sage. . .who knows that in all of our universe that there is no God! All of our great Cosmologists and Astrophysicists are now looking for a better foundation for their "faith" that in all of the universe "they don't think" that there is a "EL ELYON". . .but you know that there is not one! Frank Hawkins Grand Unification Theory says that the notion that in all of the universe that the mathematical conclusion that the intelligence must have generated from someone or something requires a "rethink" of classical atheistic and agnosticism. . .science proves that there is too much designed processes on earth and in the universe for one to be saying as you did. . ."a deity that don't exist". . .possible. . ."you can say " I don't believe that a deity exist". . .is as far as you can go. . .ergo. . .your faith that God don't exist ma fella!
Now some of the great minds of today are trying to "pass" the dilemma of "having no God in the equasion" for cosmology with all the mathermatical conclusive suggestion for an original disgned point of origins. . .
licks2 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
So your admitting that there is an existing deity? Then why not pray to that deity . . .sure enough we can't handle the problems!! We have been doing what you asked us to do from the day God gave Adam his leave to vacate the garden of eden. . .man has been trying to "solve" his problems without his maker and he has been "coming up snake eyes" since. . ." The ways of man is right in his own eyes but the ends thereof are the ways of death". . .says the El ElON of the universe according to the Jewish Bible. . .but they that name his name says they have peace and rest in their lives! Both of you testifies from their own lives. . .those who say they have a personal relationship with him say their great father in Heaven brings them peace and rest. . .you say don't pray to their great father and we will have peace. . .rather we will bring our own peace! You may say their notion of peace is an illusion. . .which I think you cannot say. . .they know their own personal lives better than you do. . .but your failed society of death and destruction is clear for all to see! Bouy. . .it looks like them folks who praying to their God making your way look dumb!! At lease they are having personal peace. . .you telling me to try work on solving this mess by myself. . .sorry professor. . .we been trying for thousands of years. . .any suggestions there on how to reach this utopia fella!
rawbahamian 19 hours, 50 minutes ago
God fearing Christian country my A$$. Even preachers and pastors don't believe that crock of horse and cow manure anymore ! The Churches have barred windows, gated entrances and alarm systems and their respective leaders live in high end locales or gated communities.
John 18 hours, 14 minutes ago
We have a serious problem in this country we have Bahamians rallying for the murders to increase just because their party is not in power. They praying for a Moody's downgrade the government look bad. They looking for every crack and fault in this new government to say they have failed. These ain't the Bahamians we use to know. People praying for murders to increase only for political gain. They are cold, heartless cut throats who are contributing to the problems he n this country.
John 17 hours, 58 minutes ago
The day is going to come when all Bahamians will have to unite and stand firm to stop these murders. Otherwise the killers will become more brace and daring and the will become helpless to stop these murders, not unlike it almost is now. Then people with the means will flee leaving a failed nation behind.
Gotoutintime 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Most of those who can flee have already done so
TalRussell 13 hours, 47 minutes ago
Comrades! This is not the time for the crown's security minister Marvin to be playing; Now you see the Commish of the Policeman's, now you don't – a new game of hide and seek invented to send the Commish on yet another vacation leave ..., .. all while an eight-year-old boy doing his school homework was being murdered as a bullet ripped through his little body.
John 8 hours, 50 minutes ago
Some suggest that more than fifty percent of the murders in New Proviidence are gang related. Gang warfarin. Retaliation shootings, revenge killings, cases of mistaken identities and even gang members turning on each other. That amounts to some 500 persons being killed by gangsters in the past decade. And from all indications it is getting worse. The motives of gangs are to create mischief and disharmony in a community, to war with other gangs to the point of eliminating them, to kill persons that oppose them in the community or persons they deem are 'undesirables ' and to use crime, including the sale of drugs and weapons to finance their activity. They recruit members at a very young age, even fifth and sixth graders and the motto is once you're in you can only leave dead. And there in lies a problem. As young boys grow up and become wiser about what gang life is about they want out. And trying to leave a gang or failing to carry out their orders will eventually result in death. And while there are laws on the books with severe penalties for heading a gang or being a gang member, there is currently no one in jail specifically on those charges. And so New Providence continues to be a killing field..in fact, almost a killer's Paradise.
John 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
Should 100 jamz be playing that says something to the effect 'I not gonna commit suicide, I just gonna kill myself,'. When the instances of killings and suicide are so real and so prominent in this country? These messages being played over and repeatedly on a national radio station are eventually planted in the subconscious of an individual and may be the trigger someone who is contemplating suicide or even murder needs. They also play a song promoting the use of mollys (made with cocaine and bath salts) and per cadet (percadan) which is an abused opioids. The lyrics say 'you don't need a prescription.'
Sickened 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
I HATE that these radio stations play music that incite these young men to do shit. Music is VERY POWERFUL and can change someone's attitude in just a few seconds. Music brings emotions to the fore and if those emotions are anger and revenge then a song may be enough to get a young man to grab his duce duce.
John 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
*percoset.. nor per cadet. my posts keep getting auto corrected, incorrectly "Because Vicodin and Percocet are both opioid pain medications, they share similar side effects. The more common side effects of Vicodin and Percocet can include:
drowsiness shallow breathing dizziness nausea vomiting headache mood changes, such as anxiety, agitation, or depression dry mouth problems with coordination or using your limbs during certain tasks, including playing sports and driving constipation
Sickened 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
God turned his eye from this country the day we were 'given' independence.
Gotoutintime 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Lizzie for sure doesn't want us back!
TalRussell 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Comrade Gotoutintime, did you knows that The Queen of England and over the Bahamaland, is of fair-skinned complexion?
Her Majesty, would probably live on Long Island, if she should decide to relocate to her Realm, of the Bahamaland.
I thinks Long Island, would be the excellent retirement island location for God, Bring Our Queen to Salt Pond!
DDK 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
Comrade, you are too fool!
John 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Crime in the United States is up six percent over the past two years. But the major factor contributing to the increase in crime is the increase in shootings and murders in Chicago, which are up 20 percent. Like New Providence, Chicago also has a problem with gangs and guns and a lot of young people being killed. To the point of where the president wants to send in the army. And if you deduct the amount of murders and other serious crime that happens in New Providence alone, the rest of the Bahamas is among the safest and most crime free places in the world.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
We need bullet-proof houses, cars and clothes to survive in Nassau ....... smh
TalRussell 52 minutes ago
Comrades! We need a fight to 'demilitarize the Policeman's' and for the House of Assembly to immediately move and pass" Zero Guns Tolerance Legislation," and then enforce it. The cabinet should inform the public - which cabinet ministers and MP's, have been given permission to pack a loaded pistols?
Is the cabinet prepared to order that an audit be carried out immediately on the total number Gun Licenses have been issued/renewed over the last 10 years and who are the persons that were issued Gun Licenses - and what were the reasons given on their permit applications, for wanting/needing a gun?
DDK 37 minutes ago
The poor youngster and his family. Nassau is a fricking war zone. WE need some force that can come in and can take control. Obviously it is beyond the control of any forces in the Bahamas. Beer drinking and beedie smoking police are not the answer. What an example! The more the talk about crime, the worse it gets. The police need to start enforcing the law. Traffic offenders, litter bugs, petty thieves, jay walkers. There needs to be some semblance of law and order to begin with. The laissiez-faire attitude of the Police Department has gone on for so long they are not even unaware of it. There is no governance. We need intelligent, well-educated criminologists in charge and intelligent well-educated officers on the force. If the Bahamas does not have them, let the National Security Ministry search them out and put our tax dollars to work properly.
ashley14 3 minutes ago
Your absolutely right it's not all of the Bahamas, it's New Providence. It's not Grand Bahamas.
