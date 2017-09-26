Weather Warning For Nassau Until 4.15pm

AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions
SKYGUARD® HEAVY RAIN WARNING 1215
Prepared exclusively for Nassau Daily Tribune
Start Time: Tue, 09/26/2017, 12:15 PM EDT
Expire Time: Tue, 09/26/2017, 04:15 PM EDT
Location:
Nassau, Bahamas
Conditions:
Heavy Rain
Comments:
Showers and thunderstorms will move across the area this afternoon with heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning. Expect 0.50-1.00 inches of rain, with a 30% chance of 1.50 inches. Rainfall rates can reach 0.50-0.75 inches per hour in the heavier downpours which can result in flooding of some low lying areas.
