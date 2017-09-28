Rolle Aims To Become Plp Chairman

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

GLENDON Rolle, an attorney who ran as the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate in Long Island in the general election, announced yesterday he will run for chairman of the party at its October convention.

While most high profile PLP members have refused to criticise the party in public despite its humbling May 10 loss, Mr Rolle yesterday said to recover from that defeat, PLP supporters must admit “that we have lost trust in our people”.

He also said party officials should acknowledge “that many have been overlooked and neglected” and “that many have been taken for granted”.

He said many of the PLP’s “very own were neglected”, including stalwart councillors, adding “that our youth have not been valued sufficiently and effectively utilised”.

However, he said despite the PLP’s “shortcomings” the party is focused on making things right.

“As we look around and see what’s happening in our country every Bahamian can now admit that the Progressive Liberal Party is the best party in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. We have been knocked down, but not knocked out.

“We must not stick to the status quo,” he also said at his campaign launch at the Cancer Society last night. “We must break the strong barriers that have held this party stagnated for many years.”

He added: “We all want to see the Progressive Liberal Party returned as the government of this great country; and that can only be done, if we work hard to rebuilding, reshaping and reconnecting with all.

“A change is needed. I am part of that change. A revolutionary change that will bridge a noticeable gap, with our Family Islands, members and supporters, who are discouraged after a crushing defeat at the polls on May 10, 2017. It is my strong belief and conviction that when one Bahamian hurts, we all hurt. When one suffers, we all suffer.

“My goal is to ensure that every Bahamian understands who we are as an organisation. As your next national chairman, I will assure that there is no division across the board; that every island is counted, listened to and not ignored for we all are vital and equally important.”

Thus far, only former West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe has announced he will run for chairman of the party. Attorneys Wayne Munroe, QC, and Damian Gomez, QC, have said they are considering running for the post.

