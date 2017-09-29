23-Year-Old Man Killed In Car Crash On Queen's Highway

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man of West Grand Bahama was fatally injured in a traffic accident on Queen’s Highway in the Bootle Bay area on Wednesday night.

This latest incident brings the traffic fatality count on the island to six for 2017.

According to police, the victim was driving in a grey Honda Accord sedan when he reportedly lost control and crashed into the bushes sometime around 8pm.

Asst Supt Terecita Pinder said officers responded to reports of a traffic accident in the Bootle Bay area, and on arrival ASP Pinder saw that a man had died. She said police are investigating the accident, and are appealing to motorists to slow down, obey the speed limit, and to wear their seat belts.

Grand Bahama recorded its first traffic fatality on August 4 when Carl Stubbs died as a result of an accident on Settler’s Way.

On August 7, three Italian visitors died in a two-car collision on East Sunrise Highway and Gedney Drive, involving a GMC Sierra Truck and a silver coloured Nissan Tilda.

Hospital employee Deangelo Sturrup died on September 1 when his car crashed on Grand Bahama Highway, near the domestic section of the Grand Bahama International Airport.