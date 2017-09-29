Handgun And Ak-47 Seized

POLICE made two gun seizures on Wednesday.

In the first incident, around 5pm, officers from the Firearm Tracing and Gang Investigations Unit were conducting an operation at Dorsett Street in Fox Hill, when they saw a man who aroused their suspicion.

The man, on seeing the officers, fired a shot at them with a handgun, police said. The officers returned fire and the male fled on foot, dropping his firearm to the ground. The officers gave chase but were unable to catch the male. The firearm was retrieved from the ground and found to be a Smith and Wesson pistol containing three rounds of ammunition.

In the second incident, shortly before midnight, officers from the Firearm Tracing and Gang Investigations Unit were conducting an operation at the Saunders Lane area off Rock Crusher Road, when they saw three men who aroused they suspicion. The males ran after seeing police. The officers gave chase but did not catch the men.

The officers conducted a search of the area where the males were standing and found a Micro Draco AK-47 Assault Rifle with a magazine containing 21 rounds of ammunition.

Investigations continue.