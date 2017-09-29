Three Accused Of Teacher's Murder

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men and a teenager accused of the controversial 2015 murder of former Queen’s College elementary teacher Joyelle McIntosh will return before a Supreme Court judge in about three weeks for a trial date fixture.

Armando Sargeant, Johnny Mackey and a boy who cannot be named because he was charged as a minor, will appear before Justice Bernard Turner on October 18 concerning the November 11, 2015 attempted armed robbery and murder of the private school teacher.

It is alleged that the teenager, who was 17 at the time of the incident, along with Sargeant of Kemp Road and Mackey of Bonaby Alley, attempted to rob Mrs McIntosh, at gunpoint, of her 2009 silver coloured Toyota Corolla worth $6,000.

It is alleged that during the failed carjacking, the victim was shot multiple times in her head and body. She later crashed into a wall at the intersection of Parkgate and Village Roads.

All three accused have denied the allegations.