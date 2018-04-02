Bahamas Leads Carifta Swimming Championships After Day Two

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

Team Bahamas maintained their lead atop the point standings following day two in their chase for their fourth CARIFTA Swimming Championship title in the last five years.

The team totalled 416 points through 56 events, 87 points ahead of the current second place team, Jamaica, and their total of 329 points.

Guadeloupe is just two points behind in third place with 327 points, Trinidad and Tobago is fourth with 291 points and the Cayman Islands rounds out the top five with 232.50 points.

The Bahamas is second in the medal count with 28 total medals including 10 gold, 14 silver and four bronze. Trinidad and Tobago tops the medal count with 11 gold, 10 silver and four bronze for a total of 25 medals.

Jamaica has 23 medals – eight gold, six silver and nine bronze; Guadeloupe has 26 medals – seven gold, nine silver and 10 bronze while Barbados has 16 medals – seven gold, five silver and four bronze.

The Bahamas won 13 medals on day two after they began with 12 on opening night.

Lily Higgs won the first medal for team Bahamas with a silver in the Girls 15-17 200m Free with her time of 2:11.03 secs.

The Bahamas had one of their most successful events with five medals in the 50m Fly.

Nigel Forbes took silver in the Boys 11-12 race in 28.61 secs. Lamar Taylor and Rommel Ferguson took gold and silver in the Boys 13-14 in 26.86 secs and 27.16 secs respectively. The team took another pair of medals in the Boys 15-17 race. Izaak Bastian continued his dominance at this year’s meet with a gold medal swim in 25.35 secs while Davante Carey took third in 25.51 secs.

The team claimed another three medals in the 100m Back.

Keianna Moss took silver in the Girls 11-12 in 1:13.01 secs. Taylor won gold medal in the Boys 13-14 race in 1:04.41 secs. Virginia Stamp won silver in the Girls 15-17 in 1:07.52 secs and Carey won silver in the Boys 15-17 in 1:00.62 secs.

In the 400m Individual Medley, Forbes won bronze in 5:20.18 secs.

Higgs added another silver in the Girls 15-17 race in 5:14.94 secs.

The final event of the night was the 400m Medley Relays where the Bahamas won bronze in the Boys 11-12 (4:41.89 secs), silver in the Boys 13-14 (4:13.68 secs) and Girls 15-17 (4:36.67 secs). The night concluded with a new CARIFTA record for the Bahamas in the Boys 15-17 race in a gold medal time of 3:56.06 secs. They surpassed the previous time of 3:56.33 secs set by Trinidad and Tobago last year.