Body Of Man Is Found Floating Off Potter’S Cay

POLICE discovered the body of a man in waters west of Potter’s Cay Dock after 2pm Friday.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force marines responded and retrieved the body from the water. The man was wearing black trousers and had diving equipment. Paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police suspect the deceased is a man who went missing on Wednesday, March 28, diving in waters at Potter’s Cay Dock. Foul play is not suspected in this matter.

Police also reported that two Americans, a man and a woman, were arrested for gun possession Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 4pm, customs officers, assisted by police Mobile Division officers, conducted a search of a vessel, which was moored in Nassau Harbour, and recovered a 9mm pistol and eight rounds of ammunition.

Two Americans from South Carolina were taken into custody.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.