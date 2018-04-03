A Fistful Of Dollars

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Arriving at the Bridge Toll Booth yesterday, with only a $50.00 note and a debit card, I asked the attendant if I could pay the toll with the latter debit card. No sir, we only take cash the attendant said with a smile. So I thereupon tendered my $50.00 note and she painstakingly counted out 48 $1.00 notes. Picture above.

In the developed world, there would be no attendant and the number plate would be scanned and the owners credit card would be charged. Little wonder that the Bridge Authority can’t pay its Bond Interest! Cash has a tendency to be like water poured into a colander and people are an expensive commodity and the toll takers will someday be bringing actions against the Authority for their exposure to toxic fumes.

Years ago there was an automatic token drop. Maybe that could be combined with a credit card swipe, on both sides of the lane, to accommodate the right hand drive vehicles if we can’t go fully digital all at once.

BRUCE G. RAINE

Nassau,

March 31, 2018