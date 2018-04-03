Gibson’S Extortion Charges To Be Dropped

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE prosecution in Shane Gibson’s trial has indicated it will only pursue bribery charges against the former Cabinet minister, according to Wayne Munroe, one of the lawyers on Gibson’s team.

Mr Munroe said yesterday this decision was revealed last week during a case management session in the chamber of Acting Chief Justice Stephen Isaacs.

Mr Munroe said the prosecution said it will bring the amendment information early next month.

Last August Mr Gibson, the former Labour and National Insurance minister in the Christie administration, faced 36 charges: one count of misconduct in public office, 16 counts of bribery, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion and 15 counts of extortion.

It is alleged Gibson solicited more than $250,000 from contractor Jonathan Ash in 2017.

He was later granted $40,000 bail in the Supreme Court.