Glad That Laville Has Gone

EDITOR, The Tribune.

PLEASE allow me a space in your paper to express myself on the dismissal of the General Manager of Water & Sewerage.

Firstly, Mr Laville came up through the ranks like any ordinary employee, who experienced victimisation. However, he achieved the highest position General Manager and everyone looked forwarded to working with him. His management style was horrific and unbearable. He along with some of the Executives spoke down to employees in the most demeaning way; they had absolutely no human skills. They were arrogant and controlling one would have thought they owned the Corporation. They were for themselves, and their friends.

Secondly, To God be the Glory, the FNM won the Government of the Bahamas, because, I really do not know what would have become of WSC and some of its hard working employees. I believe, some persons saw gold in WSC and wanted it all for themselves and their friends. Thank God for sending us a giant of a man in the name of Adrian Gibson, Executive Chairman, to right the wrong that has been happening within WSC for decades.

There are only about 10% of employees who are trying to disrupt the new way forward within this great organisation. More than 90% of the employees are excited and ready for a new change to move the Corporation forward.

Mr Laville, had his own agenda in his so-called transformation, where he wanted to disengage some workers.

Finally, I am in support of Mr Adrian Gibson, Executive Chairman and the Board of Directors, whom I believe will be the best Board of Directors ever in the history of WSC. This BOD brings innovative ideas, transparency, integrity, balance, honesty, and most of all business practices, that will once again enhance growth, that we all can be proud of.

In conclusion, I speak on behalf of all motivated employees, who are fired up and ready to go. It’s is indeed the right time to operate like a business and not the Executives homes where their children are.

We are no longer enslaved, gone are those days. Free the people, God sent someone to represent all regardless of what colour red, yellow, green …all all!

100% Happy Employee Freedom for all!, A new day has dawn; Good bye to the dark and dreary days…

HAPPY EMPLOYEE

Nassau,

March 21, 2018.