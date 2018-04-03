Got Him - Pit Bull Owner Arrested

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN has been taken into custody in connection with a dog killing incident that went viral over the holidays.

The Bahamas Humane Society had previously offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who filmed and encouraged a canine, which appeared to be a pit bull, to kill a smaller dog.

The police said Tuesday: “You may have seen a video circulating on social media of a white pit bull dog that killed another dog. Thanks for your assistance, the assistance of Animal Control, Bahamas Humane Society and members of the public, police have taken an adult male, the owner of that pit bull, into custody.”

Kim Aranha, president of the BHS, told The Tribune yesterday many people contacted the group with tips. The person who got it right will anonymously reap the reward.

Despite the public’s reaction to the incident, the long-time BHS president said she is not pleased with the state of animal rights in the country.

“We have laws at work but people are not taking animal cruelty seriously,” she said. “We want to form a large animal cruelty group to sensitise the nation to the fact that animals do suffer, do feel pain, do experience most of the emotions that we do and probably the thing people will respond to the most is the fact that invariably animal cruelty is a stepping stone to spousal abuse, child abuse and other kinds of abuse. Once people start enjoying cruelty to small animals, after a while they will want to move on and go to somebody else. If people don’t want to take it seriously on the animal side they should take it seriously on the human side. It’s a symptom of a larger problem.”

The dog killing video went viral on social media late last week. The three-minute, two-second-long clip shows the larger dog viciously attacking and biting the neck of the smaller, brown dog and dragging it into the sea while the smaller dog screams and yelps.

The man filming the video praises the attack and claims that this is not the first dogfight the pit bull has won.

The footage begins with the man appearing to call the dog “Shawn.”

“Kill Shawn, kill boy,” he says.

The attacking dog methodically attacks his victim and every 30 seconds or so the man can be heard encouraging him on.

“Kill boy, kill. Kill boy,” he says. Eventually: “Kill, kill, kill, kill, kill.”

At the end, the dog stands over the lifeless body of his victim which he has dragged out of the sea to lay on a rock.

The dog can clearly be seen wearing a black collar with silver studs.

“Good boy, good boy. He kill that one, he kill that one,” says the man off camera. “That’s four under the belt. ‘Cause yesterday that was the third one, yeah. And today a fourth one.”

Dog fighting is illegal under the Animal Protection Act.