Help Catch Killer Pit Bull’S Owner - Shocked Public Unite To Offer $3,000 Reward

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Humane Society is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who filmed and encouraged a dog to kill a smaller dog.

The video went viral on social media late last week. The three-minute, two-second-long clip shows the larger white dog, which appeared to be a pit bull, viciously attacking and biting the neck of the smaller, brown potcake-type dog and dragging it into the sea, while the smaller dog screams and yelps.

The man filming the video praises the attack and claims that this is not the first dogfight the pit bull has won.

The footage begins with the man appearing to call the dog ‘Shawn”.

“Kill Shawn, kill boy,” he says.

The attacking dog methodically attacks his victim and every 30 seconds or so the man can be heard encouraging him on.

“Kill boy, kill, Kill boy,” he says. Eventually: “Kill, kill, kill, kill, kill.”

At the end the dog stands over the lifeless body of his victim which he has dragged out of the sea to lay on a rock.

The dog can clearly be seen wearing a black collar with silver studs.

“Good boy, good boy. He kill that one, he kill that one,” says the man off camera. “That’s four under the belt. ‘Cause yesterday that was the third one, yeah. And today a fourth one.”

Kim Aranha, president of the Bahamas Humane Society, said the reward of up to $3,000 is due to the collective efforts of close to 100 people. She said people donated anywhere from $20 to $300 to assist.

She told The Tribune yesterday: “It’s interesting because when we do anything, the Humane Society usually gets a bunch of people saying ‘y’all don’t care about humans, hey.’

“But this time everybody seems to be disgusted and upset by this information. But the police say they are investigating.”

Mrs Aranha decried the video and the impact it has on the reputation of pit bulls and pit bull owners in the country, who have been trying to change the negative associations people have with the animals.

The video also sparked outrage on Facebook.

One user commented: “There are laws on our books against animal cruelty, etc, and unless the perpetrator is severely penalised, this type of behaviour will undoubtedly be repeated. “Slap-on-the-wrist penalties are inefficient and insulting. The lack of value of any animal life graduates towards human life. This incident may seem unimportant to some or even to many, but this has a direct impact on the killing that is happening in our country right now.

“Life is not valued that is why it is so easily taken. Waiting to see what action the authorities will take.”

Another wrote: “I love my pitties I really do but it’s (people) like him who train theirs to be so vicious and give the whole breed a bad name.”

A third person posted: “This is the reason why I stop carrying my dogs (in) public places ‘cause idiots is train these dogs to attack and kill other people dogs.”

Training or owning any animal for fighting is prohibited under the Animal Protection and Control Act. Under that law, anyone found guilty of such an offence could face a fine of $1,000 to $20,000 or a prison term not exceeding six months, or both.