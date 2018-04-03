Man Dies After Being Stabbed In The Head

A MAN was killed in Grand Bahama yesterday after being stabbed in his head, The Tribune was told.

Another man was rushed to the hospital on the island after he was shot.

The man, police sources said, allegedly stabbed two people on Xanadu Beach before he was shot by a law enforcement officer (immigration) said to be a relative of the people who were stabbed.

It was not clear before press time if the Xanadu Beach stabbings were related to the knife murder that took place.