Man Dies After Being Stabbed In The Head

A MAN was killed in Grand Bahama yesterday after being stabbed in his head, The Tribune was told.
Another man was rushed to the hospital on the island after he was shot.
The man, police sources said, allegedly stabbed two people on Xanadu Beach before he was shot by a law enforcement officer (immigration) said to be a relative of the people who were stabbed.
It was not clear before press time if the Xanadu Beach stabbings were related to the knife murder that took place.
Comments
John 47 minutes ago
Still a relatively quiet holiday weekend as was last Easter. It is unfortunate whenever anyone loses their life especially in an untimely manner to homicide. Hopefully those days are behind when the country was experiencing extraordinary amounts of killings especially shootings by ‘unknown hit men ‘ and many of the murders remained unsolved or the persons charged have not been brought to trial or were themselves killed before going on trial.
