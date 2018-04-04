Alternatives To Customs Duty

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IF Customs duty revenue goes, some ideas where we can make up.

1) Web Shops…13% is far too low…20% that adds $14million.

2) Winners at Web Shops…all winnings over $100 taxed may be 10%…millions to be collected.

3) Returning residents exemption - kill that 100% collect $140 million.

4) A limited capital gains tax on “unimproved property” -none on improved ie: a standing property. Sell undeveloped land for $6m collect 6 per cent of value.

5) Hybrid cars…go back to previous duty level the purchasers can afford paying.

6) Collect real property-$300 million.

7) Collect NIB…millions to collect.

8) Collect BP&L…millions there, especially government.

9) Collect Education Scholarship debt…millions there.

My #10 proposals would be an incentive to anyone, including a company that is fully paid up and owes nothing some real tax cut which will be felt.

If we don’t get real the clock is ticking fast…bankruptcy!

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

March 20, 2018.