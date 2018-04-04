Post Office Building To Be Imploded

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE government will demolish the General Post Office at East Hill Street as part of efforts to modernise the downtown area, Transport and Local Government Minister Frankie Campbell said yesterday.

However, he could not say how much it will cost to renovate the new post office location on Gladstone Road or how long the work would take to finish.

He said he was satisfied costs would be reasonable, adding the property was a compulsory acquisition.

"The government is in the process of acquiring the Phil's building on Gladstone Road to be the new post office," he said, reiterating comments made by Press Secretary Anthony Newbold last week.

"The government had prior to that agreed that we will implode…blow up the present building that houses the post office. The plan is to design buildings that are modern 21st century so we have an opportunity to modernise the downtown area by building something on the property that is purpose-built."

Mr Campbell again referred the media to Works Minister Desmond Bannister. Mr Bannister did not respond to calls placed up to press time.

The Minnis administration halted plans left by the previous administration to convert the Independence Drive Shopping Centre off Tonique Williams Darling Highway as a temporary location while the East Hill location was restored, last year.

Mr Bannister said the project received the green light without approved plans or a building permit for construction, adding environmental and social assessments like traffic impact were also not conducted.

Yesterday, Official Opposition leader Philip Davis also questioned what will become of that "binding" private public partnership.

"We note with interest that the government intends to purchase a new post office," Mr Davis said.

"What are the details of this new arrangement, how much will it cost taxpayers to cancel existing arrangements on a Tonique Williams-Darling Highway structure, what is the cost of building and furnishing it?

"Is Gladstone Road the right location, what will happen to the old post office building? This decision to acquire a new building seems to fly in the face of a government who loves to complain about public waste on the one hand, then, by their actions, waste public funds usually without justifiable explanations."

Mr Davis said the former administration conducted several studies that determined the East Hill Street building was salvageable with remediation and restoration works. He explained the Christie-led government entered into a binding private public partnership agreement to convert the Independence Drive Shopping Centre off Tonique Williams Darling as a temporary location.

"I think it was in the neighbourhood of $5m or $6m," Mr Davis said of the PPP agreement.

"The government was committed to the deal," Mr Davis continued, "what this government has done we're not sure. If they cancelled (the agreement), that will come with some cost to the Bahamian people, we know that they stopped the work, we don't know whether they're going to continue or not. Whether they have completed their review of the work is another matter, whether they are going to cancel it is another matter."

Mr Campbell did not provide a timeline for works to be completed, but said yesterday the Bahamian public could be assured the project would be finished as soon as possible.