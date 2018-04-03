‘Us Raised No Issues Over Crime Cooperation’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE assertion in a recent report that cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the country and the United States “waned” under the former government is baseless, Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday, adding he intends to write to the US Embassy questioning the allegation.

According to the Progressive Liberal Party leader, under the previous Christie administration there were “regular” meetings between US officials and then-Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell, but no concerns regarding cooperation were raised. Mr Davis said the same could be said for him as the then-Deputy Prime Minister.

The International Narcotics Strategy Report, which covers January 1 to December 31, 2017, was released last month.

Regarding the Bahamas, the report noted: “The new government has increased cooperation and information sharing between Bahamian and US law enforcement agencies, which had waned under the previous government.”

However, Mr Davis took issue with this during a press conference at the PLP’s headquarters.

“We wish the US Embassy to point out where there was no cooperation during our term,” the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP said.

“Bahamians will recall the public allegation that was never refuted in which the US government used the lawful authority to track drug traffickers to violate the privacy of mobile phone users in the Bahamas.”

In May 2014, The Intercept, an international publication, revealed the US National Security Agency was secretly intercepting, recording, and archiving the audio of virtually every cell phone conversation in the Bahamas and storing the data for 30 days. This came from documents provided by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

“A responsible and sovereign government must stand up for the rights of Bahamians,” Mr Davis continued.

“The facts are the former foreign minister, Senator Mitchell, he held regular meetings with the US Embassy and I am advised that no such concerns about cooperation were ever raised by the charge d’affaires during the course of any of these meetings. In fact, we draw attention to the report of 2017 wherein they discussed the cooperation between our two countries. No concerns were raised in the 2017 report. In fact, it was commendable in that report.

“I served as Deputy Prime Minister and I have had regular meetings on matters of national concern with the US Embassy as well and never have such concerns about cooperation been advanced to me. Interestingly, as I pointed out in the report for 2017, there is no complaint about cooperation or lack thereof.

“As leader of the opposition I made note of these comments and have taken leave to write to the US Embassy to have the matter clarified.”

Earlier in his presentation to reporters he said: “I point out that when we came to office in May 2012 the Bahamas was designated the status of a tier two country in the TIPS - trafficking in persons category. The Bahamas was teetering on a tier three categorical designation if immediate actions were not taken with tangible results.

“Our proactive work and bilateral cooperation with the US government elevated the Bahamas to a tier one status on TIPS. We rescued us from the teetering state that we were in and improved that status to a tier one. In fact a Bahamian official was honoured by the US government for her work so we are constrained to ask, what is the basis of this allegation?”

The Bahamas is identified in the report as one of 22 countries designated by US President Donald Trump as a major illicit drug producing and/or drug-transit country.

The country is also listed as a major money laundering country, this defined as a country “whose financial institutions engage in currency transactions involving significant amounts of proceeds from international narcotics trafficking.”

The report said a “country’s presence on the foregoing lists is not a reflection of its government’s counter narcotic efforts or level of cooperation with the United States.”

The US report went on to note the new administration “has prioritised addressing public corruption as part of its national agenda.”

It was also noted three prison officers were arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply following investigations last year by prison management and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The report further revealed cooperation between Bahamian law enforcement agencies and Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos led to the confiscation of 772 kilograms of cocaine, 8.32 metric tons of marijuana, $410,219 in currency and other assets valued at $935,5000 between January 1 and October 25 last year.

A marijuana field and 1,501 marijuana plants were also eradicated.

It concluded illicit trafficking through the country “remains high.”