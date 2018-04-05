283 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized In Stop And Search

POLICE seized 283 pounds of marijuana yesterday morning after a vehicle stop and search.

Shortly before 4am Drug Enforcement Unit officers assisted by Mobile Division officers stopped and searched a Nissan March with two men inside at, Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and Baillou Hill Road.

Police said they recovered a large quantity of marijuana with a street value of $283,000.

The suspects were taken into custody and are expected to be formally charged later this week.

Police also said quick response led to the arrest of a man shortly after an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday.

A gunman entered a convenience store on Bacardi Road, held an employee at bay and robbed her of cash and other items before speeding off in a while Chevy truck.

A short time later, Mobile Division officers spotted and stopped the truck on McKinney Drive off Fire Trail Road and arrested a man.

Police are also looking for the suspects behind two other armed robberies that occurred Tuesday.

Shortly before 1pm, a woman was in the parking lot of a clinic on Prince Charles Drive when she was approached by a male armed with a firearm, who robbed her of her handbag containing cash and other items, before fleeing on foot.

In the second incident, shortly after 9pm, two men were at Tonique Williams-Darling Highway when they were approached by a man armed with a firearm, who robbed them of cell phones before speeding off on a bicycle.

Investigations continue.