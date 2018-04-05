Cabbage Beach Vendors: ‘Help Us’

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

MEMBERS of the Cabbage Beach Business Owners Association claimed they are subject to “Apartheid”-like treatment that is hindering their operations, as they called on the Minnis administration to intervene.

At a press conference yesterday, CBBOA President Monique Taylor listed major grievances the vendors have with the government, the resorts on Paradise Island and the area police station.

“We need the government’s speedy intervention to make it clear in the House of Assembly… to the foreign investors that the three access (points) to Cabbage Beach (are) for the public use and not only for the foreign investors’ use,” Ms Taylor said.

According to Ms Taylor, the vendors’ problems date back to 2012.

That year, gates were erected at the three access points to Cabbage Beach: one adjacent to the Riu Paradise Island Resort, one west of Sunrise Vilas, and a third east of Paradise Island Beach Club.

Ownership of Cabbage Beach was transferred from Atlantis (Brookfield) to a subsidiary of Access Industries in 2014.

In late November 2015, vendors were given written notice stating that an access point would be closed at the end of December.

However, according to Ms Taylor, it wasn’t until 2016 that the gates were removed and fences were erected to keep the vendors out.

This led to a protest in March 2016, when dozens of irate vendors blocked the traffic flow to the Sidney Poitier Bridge.

Last month, Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister discharged ten protesters from the matter concerning the destruction of a fence blocking an entry point of Cabbage Beach in March 2016 after officers failed to appear in court to testify and multiple adjournments in the case.

Today, two access points are currently blocked off to vendors— the ones near Sunrise Villas and PIBC.

“The one next to the Riu is open,” Ms Taylor added. “But for how long?”

The vendors have called for the government to ensure the fences are removed.

The vendors also alleged they experience harassment by hotel officials and the police on Paradise Island.

Those present attributed their poor treatment to racism and classism.

Ms Taylor said: “Right now as it stands I feel singled out along with some other persons and victimised by this apartheid system they have in place to oppress the black Bahamians and especially those persons who take a stand and speak up against the ill practices that the white elite is using the government to execute on its citizens.”

In December 2017, Ms Taylor had an injunction filed against her by Atlantis Holding Bahamas Limited.

The injunction prevents her from conducting business on Cabbage Beach and its access pathways.

“My business on Cabbage Beach is the way I earn a living to take care of my children and my family,” she said, adding that she has worked on the beach for more than 20 years.

However, due to this injunction, Ms Taylor has not been able to operate her business for nearly four months.

She added the judge did not set a date for when her ruling will be ready.

The vendors also called for Attorney General Carl Bethel to take on their case in the Supreme Court.

“As it stands no one individual is supposed to bear the burden of defending the access and Cabbage Beach in the Supreme Court by themselves,” Ms Taylor said.

“This is a matter for the attorney general to defend on behalf of the vendors and Bahamian people in general because Dr Minnis, while in opposition, supported the position of the vendors and taxi drivers that Cabbage Beach is public and Bahamians would have access to Cabbage Beach.

“Because if Cabbage Beach and the access is private for (vendors), it’s precedent for every… Bahamian in general.”