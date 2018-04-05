Commwealth Games: Boxers Eliminated

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: Both boxers Carl Hield and Rashield Williams have been eliminated from competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games, having lost in the round of 32 on day one of competition at the Oxenford Studios.

Heild, making his third appearance in the four-yearly games, was hoping to be in contention for another medal to add to the bronze that he collected in 2010 in New Delhi, India.

However, he suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Australia's Terry Nickolas in the 69 kilogramme class. Hield, 31, said it appeared as if he was fighting both Nickolas and referee Nelka Shiromala from Sri Lanka because of the constant warnings that he was given.

In his Commonwealth Games debut, Williams also lost a 5-0 decision to Jonas Jonas from Namibia. From one round, Hield found himself on the defensive, trying to hold off the jab from the taller Jonas. He counter-punched, but it wasn't enough in the latter stage of the fight to pull off the victory.

Coach Valentino Knowles said despite the two boxers losing in the first round, he was still pleased with their efforts.