Joanna Evans Fourth In Heat As Swimming Gets Underway

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: After walking proudly into the Carrara Stadium carrying the Bahamian flag during the official opening ceremonies of the XXI Commonwealth Games, Joanna Evans left the outdoor Opus Aquatic Centre not as pleased with her performance in the women's 200 metre freestyle on Thursday morning.

Evans, the new face of the Bahamas Swimming Federation's international competition, led the Bahamian delegation at the games in action as she touched the wall in fourth place in the first of three heats in two minutes and 01.75 seconds. That placed her 12th overall and out of contention for a spot in the final.

N'Nyhn Fernander, the other competitor on the Bahamas' four-member swim team, made his debut in the games by placing eighth in the sixth of seven heats in the men's 50m butterfly. His time of 25.69 placed him 28th overall.

Still to compete on day one was Cameron Roach, who will be making history as the first competitor to compete in the triathlon at these games. The event is being staged under heavy rainy conditions in the Gold Coast.

And boxers Rashield Williams and Carl Hield are due to compete in the men's 64 and 69 kilogram divisions. While Williams will face Jonas Jonas from Namibia, Hield will take on Terry Nicholas from Australia.