Rawson Square 'Lights It Up' For Autism Awareness

THE Department of Lands and Surveys has been directed to give urgent attention to REACH Bahamas’ request for a parcel of land exclusively for the organisation’s operations.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis made the announcement while delivering the keynote address at the 6th annual Light It Up Blue ceremony held Tuesday in Rawson Square in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.

Dr Minnis said the Minnis administration will continue to give support to those public schools where autism classes are incorporated into the educational programme. These include schools such as Willard Patton, Garvin Tynes and Anatol Rodgers.

“Be assured of my support and that of my government in helping to address autism in The Bahamas,” Dr Minnis said.

He said he is aware of the need for additional speech therapists, occupational therapists and other specialists to assist in the government school system.

“My government will do all in its power to provide specialists necessary to provide the professional help so critically needed. We fully support and endorse the agreement to have the organisation, AUTISM Speaks, in The Bahamas. We also support the efforts of REACH to solicit expert researchers to enhance the programme.

“Additionally, the Department of Lands and Surveys has been directed to give urgent attention to your request for a parcel of land exclusively for REACH operations.”

Dr Minnis said Tuesday’s ceremony provided “more public awareness about autism”.

“It is also a time for those affected by autism to rally as a community to promote the important work needed to address autism in The Bahamas. Be assured of my support and that of my government in helping to address autism in The Bahamas.”