Roach Finishes 33rd In Triathlon

By BRENT STUBBS

Srnior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: Dorian Roach's debut for the Bahamas in the grueling triathlon at the XXI Commonwealth Games didn't get started or finish as he anticipated on Thursday at the Southport Broadwater Parklands.

The 750 metre swim, 20.0 kilometre bike ride and 5.0km run that began in the pouring rain saw Roach complete the course in one hour, 11 minutes and 31 seconds for 33rd out of a field of 36 competitors.

The gold went to Henri Schoeman of the Republic of South Africa in 52:31, while the silver was awarded to Australia's Jacob Birtwhistle in 52:38 and Marc Austin of Scotland clinched the bronze in 52:44.

Roach, 31, trailed Jamaica's Philip McCathy, who was 32nd in 1:09.19 and he came in ahead of Patrick Newman. Newman was 34th in 1:14.37 and two other competitors came in after him.

It was the first time that the Bahamas has competed in the triathlon and Roach said he was grateful to make the country's debut. He and coach Dorian Roach, his older brother, also made history as the first Bahamian brothers to compete and coach in the same sport at the same games. They are both former national team swimmers.