13 Cubans Found In Bahamian Waters

ANOTHER 13 Cuban migrants were interdicted this week at sea near Anguilla Cay and brought to Grand Bahama by the US Coast Guard.

This is the second group of Cubans discovered in Bahamian waters within the past week. On March 30, 13 Cuban men spotted near Cay Sal Bank were brought to Freeport and turned over to Immigration officials.

According to reports, this latest group was picked up on Monday after having left Cuba last Saturday aboard a rustic wooden sail boat. They were trying to get to Miami, Florida.

The USCG Cutter ‘Bluefin’ brought the migrants- all males - to Freeport Harbour, where they were handed over to Bahamian authorities on Tuesday.

They were taken to Immigration Headquarters where they were processed, and examined by medical personnel. The group is expected to be flown to New Providence where they will be detained at the Detention Centre to await repatriation.

Cubans daily risk their lives on the ocean to reach the US on rustic vessels made of wooden pallets and other scrap materials.