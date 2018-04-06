Bia Donates To Hands For Hunger

MEMBERS of the Bahamas Insurance Association recently hosted a food drive during the month of February, which was Insurance Month.

The proceeds of the drive were donated to Hands for Hunger, the leading food collection agency in the Bahamas. Emmanuel Komolafe, BIA chairman, said: "Hands for Hunger has been providing a most valuable service to our community for 10 years and we are proud to contribute to their ongoing work."

Pictured from left: Latoya Collie Smith, Generali; Marsha Bullard-Cooper, JS Johnson; Dr Rhonda Chipman-Johnson, coordinator, BIA; Michael Cooper, Insurance Management; Zeleka Knowles, executive director, Hands for Hunger; Emmanuel Komolafe, cbusinhairman, BIA; Shanay Hamilton, New Providence Life; Charlyne Sealy, Summit Insurance.