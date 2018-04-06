Lilly Higgs Fifth In Heat Of 200m Breaststroke

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: Fresh from her long journey from the Carifta Swimming Championships in Kingston, Jamaica, Lilly Higgs made her splash in the Optus Aquatic Centre on Saturday morning as she competed in the heats of the women's 200 metre breaststroke.

With little time to recuperate from jetlag ahead of her debut in the XXI Commonwealth Games, Higgs managed a fifth place in the first of three heats in two minutes and 42.65 seconds to place her at the end of the field of 16 competitors.

Kierra Smith of Canada won the heat in 2:25.33 for the fourth fastest time.

Higgs, 17, was the first of two Bahamians scheduled for competition on day three. N'Nhyn Fernander was set to compete in his second event in the men's 100m free.

But he did not start the event. Neither Fernander nor team officials were immediately available for an explanation. Fernander, 19, was making his seconds appearance at the games. On day one on Thursday, he was eighth in his heat of the men's 50m butterfly in 25.39 for 28th place overall. Team Bahamas had a day off on Friday.

The freshman at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida will close out his appearance here on Sunday at 11:42 am (Australian time) in the last of four heats in lane two in the men's 100m butterfly with a seeded time of 55.90.

Reflecting on her race, Higgs said: "It was my first race of the meet and I just got here yesterday, so it's going to be a bit rough.

"I was just a second and a half slower than I was at Carifta, so after two days of traveling, it was pretty good.

"I was just happy to race against the awesome competition so I can really see where I am at, but it's a start. I'm just glad that I am here to get the experience."

Higgs opened up with a 35.79 split in the first 50m as she touched the wall in fifth place. She remained in that position the rest of the way as the fatigue started to settle in. She came through the 100m mark in 41.29 for 1:17.08 and the 150m in 42.04 for 1:59.12. Her final 50m was 43.56.

"I missed the 50m breast the first day, which was the event that I really wanted to swim," Higgs said. "But I'm glad that I made it here for the 200m breast and the 100m breast and seeing all of the good competition here."

Higgs, who arrived here with Izaak Bastian and coach Andy Loviett from Jamaica, will be right back in the pool on Sunday for the 100m breaststroke.