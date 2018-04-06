Pair Held After Marijuana Plants Found In Coral Harbour Home

A MAN and woman were taken into police custody after 173 marijuana plants and several packages of suspected marijuana were found at a home they were in at Coral Harbour.

Police said the weight of the drugs was 72.6 pounds with a street value of $77,000.

According to reports around 6am on Thursday, a joint drug operation conducted by officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit along with the Marine Unit and K-9 Unit assisted US drug enforcement agents at a home on Devonshire Drive, Coral Harbour, resulting in the seizure of 173 marijuana plants and several packages of marijuana.

Earlier this week, police seized 283 pounds of marijuana after a vehicle was stopped and searched.

Shortly before 4am Wednesday, drug Enforcement Unit officers, assisted by Mobile Division officers, stopped and searched a Nissan March with two men inside. They were stopped at Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and Baillou Hill Road.

Police said they recovered a large quantity of marijuana with a street value of $283,000.

The suspects were taken into custody and were expected to be formally charged later this week.