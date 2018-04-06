Prices Overhaul In Diet Offensive

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
IN a bid to strengthen the fight against non-communicable diseases, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands revealed last night the adjustments that will likely be made to the price-controlled breadbasket list in the next fiscal year.
The shift would impact the cost of current items on the list like corned beef and canned soups and new items like almond milk and oatmeal, however the changes await final approval from Cabinet.
In addition, the Ministry of Health, following recommendations from experts, will separately recommend to Cabinet that a consumption tax be imposed on the fast-food industry, although Dr Sands stressed in an interview with The Tribune that this is a very long way from becoming policy.
“It is a bit of of a push for the Ministry of Health to be dictating fiscal policy to the Ministry of Finance,” he said. “It is a suggestion at this point.”
Taxing the fast-food industry was recommended by experts who participated in a government-organised breadbasket forum last year.
Dr Sands previously told reporters his ministry will recommend to Cabinet that a “sin” tax be levied to pay for National Health Insurance (NHI).
He discussed the likely new breadbasket list yesterday evening during a town-hall at the TG Glover Primary School.
The national breadbasket became law in 1971; it became illegal to sell the featured items above a maximum allowed price.
It is illegal for wholesalers to increase prices on the items more than 18 percent and for retailers to markup prices more than 23 percent, according to Dr Sands.
Breaking the law carries a fine of no more than $5,000 or imprisonment for not more than a year.
Some experts believe the initiative made staple foods affordable but placed too much focus on food energy supply rather than nutritional value.
The items likely to be removed from the breadbasket list are margarine, mayonnaise, corned beef, canned meats, canned soups, broths, condensed milk and sugar.
The items likely to be included are beans and peas, raw almonds, raw cashews, fresh oranges, fresh apples, root crops, oatmeal, as well as tuna, sardine and mackerel canned in water.
Some of the items that will remain on the list will be subject to greater specification, allowing affordable purchases of only certain kinds of staple products.
These will likely include no fat, low fat and two per cent fat evaporated milk options as well as organic and non-organic fresh eggs; it will likely include trans fat free, low fat, olive oil, unsalted and vegan butters and one percent, two percent soy and almond fresh milk. Whole grain and brown rice are also on the list Dr Sands revealed yesterday as well as whole grain and whole-wheat bread options. The list also contains unbleached white, gluten-free, whole-wheat, spelt, quinoa, coconut and rice flours and options for monounsaturated cooking oils such as canola, coconut and extra virgin olive oils.
Dr Sands said the Price Control Commission has evaluated the practical impact the shift could have on the diet of Bahamians.
“Price Control Commission has done some real world evaluations on the breadbasket items and they have priced breakfast items, lunch menus and dinner menus on current breadbasket items,” he said. “A current breakfast might be steamed tuna with scrambled eggs, yellow grits and white toast; lunch could be vegetable soup in a can, dinner could be corn-beef and white rice. A comparative menu on the new breadbasket at the same price could be for breakfast a western omelette, onion, green peppers, tomatoes with whole grain toast or yellow grits, an orange or an apple and fever-grass; lunch could be homemade vegetable soup with apple or orange and infused water; dinner could be stir-fried salmon in water with a choice of oil, cassava, sweet potato, brown rice or cabbage or garlic roasted potatoes. There is no question about the difference in nutritional value of the second set of meals. Those have been compared in terms of price and structure. We’ve costed out meal options and this is before the elimination of value-added tax. The idea is we have acknowledged there are many people struggling to pay their food bill and it is in part because of this and price control is on some of the most deadly items that exist that we feel this is a timely initiative.”
The Minnis administration intends to remove VAT from breadbasket items in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, fulfilling a long-held promise of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.
Dr Sands acknowledged the strong preference Bahamians may have for some items on the current breadbasket list but, aside from slight variations that may be made to the final list, affirmed the government’s commitment to making the adjustments.
He said: “How you could tell me price control off of corn beef, (some might ask). I mean this is an anti-Bahamian initiative hey? It is not that corn beef will not be available, it’s just that we don’t believe it should be price protected. The right to make choices is enshrined in who we are as a free nation and a democracy. The idea is that we should not provide a financial incentive to eat poorly but that is the type of incentive that exists now. Many of the things that are on the breadbasket are encouraging people to drink sugar-sweetened beverages which in many instances are less expensive than water. The idea is that you cannot entirely eliminate choice but you have to make the responsible choice easier and less expensive.”
Dr Sands said the government is considering banning sugar-sweetened beverages from schools and adjusting the school lunch programme, though it is not clear when a final decision will be made on these issues.
Comments
joeblow 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Regrettably, most of the young people in this country lack the skill set to work outside of the fast food industry. Casual observation (and listening to their conversations while waiting in line) shows that most of them are single young mothers.
Excessive taxes on that industry will inevitably lead to layoffs as the companies streamline their operations to increase efficiency and reduce expenditure. What will these unprepared young people do??
Why is governments response to a problem always to increase taxes? Why doesn't Dr Sands try to save money in healthcare by reducing waste and improving efficiency in the MOH and PHA first?
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
Not sure about the observation on "most" without census numbers but anyway, the solution is not to ease up n taxes so single poorly educated mothers can get jobs at fast food restaurants. The solution is to educate people post high school so they can gradually move up the ladder. Maybe give fast food restaurants incentives to put on educational courses for their employees, from basic math and English to business and low level tech.
So many ideas, yet the 34 men came in with nothing other than "blame the other people". The solutions are in us, the Bahamians living right here in the Bahamas.
joeblow 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
It is important to recognize that most young people do not know the value of education, that is why they fail to take advantage of the opportunities they are given. They are enamored with other things. Additionally, post high school education has to be on a foundation of a high school education first! Most young women appreciate the value of an education more AFTER they have children and see how difficult it is to get sensible employment. This is what accounts for the high levels of females in post high school vocational courses! The point is that without persons being interested in getting the education needed to make lives better for themselves in a country that gives them opportunity to do so must leave a segment of our society requiring entry level jobs in fast food etc.
Now concerning my "observation" regarding "most", try asking some of the young female cashiers (since they are mostly young females) in fast food places how many of the workers there are unmarried with children and reflect on their answers!
UserOne 49 minutes ago
joeblow you clearly have an issue with single mothers. It may surprise you to know they don't get pregnant on their own.
John 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
Bahamians been eating corned beef as a staple since Dey born and corned beef and white rice is all some Bahamians can afford. A crack conch snack costs $12.70 and boil fish or a fish dinner is upwards of $15.00. And many restaurants are serving talapia that many deem unfit for human consumption. We brag about exporting $70 Millon in seafood annually but the average Bahamian family cannot afford a meal of fresh caught fish a week. Well maybe on some Family Islands. And canned goods like corned beef and tuna are the first things Bahamians grab when a hurricane is traveling, and battery operated fans. If the normal Bahamian diet was making people sick and dead then the problem would be more on the Family Islands. Proper Education and diet management is the key. The diet requirements of a person actively working in the sun will be different from someone sitting in an air conditioned office sipping coffee on all day.
watcher 17 minutes ago
All good points John. There will also have to be a massive re-education program, as the people eating the likes of corned beef will not know what benefits there are to changing their diets. I also suspect that the supermarkets will not only lift up the prices of these staples (corned beef etc) once they are no longer in the breadbasket, but will also at the same time keep the "new" staples (almonds, apples etc) at their already high prices. Lose-lose for the poor, win-win for the rich. Same as it ever was.......
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
The policies proposed here by Dr Sands are long overdue. It is an undeniable fact that both fast food and the current mix of bread basket items are hazardous to the health and well being of Bahamians.
TalRussell 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
The government's comrades that came up with advising their minister be charging the poor and near poor - more to buy they's breadbasket cans corned beef - should be imprisoned for minimum 5-years hard-labour, Why not put a 20% luxury foods tax on prime ribs and use it lower the price cans corned beef by 50% off current store shelves prices? Put a 50% luxury tax on all poodle dog pet products cause try naming just one poor or near poor person you knows who owns a pet poodle?
joeblow 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Another simple idea is that all residential construction should have a mandatory garden with a specified number of fruit and vegetables that have to be planted on the property before the occupancy certificate is given. A list of antioxidant and other benefits should be available to potential homeowners on the Ministry of Agriculture website so that potential homeowners can choose from that list! This could encourage small scale gardening that would lower the cost of fresh fruit and vegetables for those who maintain those gardens.
We need low cost solutions not more taxes for the government to waste!
bogart 55 minutes ago
...with diet comes Exercise.....just as equally or moreso important. There should also be the creation of public parks, for walkers, joggers etc and preferably where louts do not walk viscious dogs.. sometimes running loose... thinking that because the animals do not bite them (louts) they will not attack others passers by who cringe in fear when these dogs are running loose....then again we should also have laws for owners to also clean up aftrr them
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID