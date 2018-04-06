Prices Overhaul In Diet Offensive

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

IN a bid to strengthen the fight against non-communicable diseases, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands revealed last night the adjustments that will likely be made to the price-controlled breadbasket list in the next fiscal year.

The shift would impact the cost of current items on the list like corned beef and canned soups and new items like almond milk and oatmeal, however the changes await final approval from Cabinet.

In addition, the Ministry of Health, following recommendations from experts, will separately recommend to Cabinet that a consumption tax be imposed on the fast-food industry, although Dr Sands stressed in an interview with The Tribune that this is a very long way from becoming policy.

“It is a bit of of a push for the Ministry of Health to be dictating fiscal policy to the Ministry of Finance,” he said. “It is a suggestion at this point.”

Taxing the fast-food industry was recommended by experts who participated in a government-organised breadbasket forum last year.

Dr Sands previously told reporters his ministry will recommend to Cabinet that a “sin” tax be levied to pay for National Health Insurance (NHI).

He discussed the likely new breadbasket list yesterday evening during a town-hall at the TG Glover Primary School.

The national breadbasket became law in 1971; it became illegal to sell the featured items above a maximum allowed price.

It is illegal for wholesalers to increase prices on the items more than 18 percent and for retailers to markup prices more than 23 percent, according to Dr Sands.

Breaking the law carries a fine of no more than $5,000 or imprisonment for not more than a year.

Some experts believe the initiative made staple foods affordable but placed too much focus on food energy supply rather than nutritional value.

The items likely to be removed from the breadbasket list are margarine, mayonnaise, corned beef, canned meats, canned soups, broths, condensed milk and sugar.

The items likely to be included are beans and peas, raw almonds, raw cashews, fresh oranges, fresh apples, root crops, oatmeal, as well as tuna, sardine and mackerel canned in water.

Some of the items that will remain on the list will be subject to greater specification, allowing affordable purchases of only certain kinds of staple products.

These will likely include no fat, low fat and two per cent fat evaporated milk options as well as organic and non-organic fresh eggs; it will likely include trans fat free, low fat, olive oil, unsalted and vegan butters and one percent, two percent soy and almond fresh milk. Whole grain and brown rice are also on the list Dr Sands revealed yesterday as well as whole grain and whole-wheat bread options. The list also contains unbleached white, gluten-free, whole-wheat, spelt, quinoa, coconut and rice flours and options for monounsaturated cooking oils such as canola, coconut and extra virgin olive oils.

Dr Sands said the Price Control Commission has evaluated the practical impact the shift could have on the diet of Bahamians.

“Price Control Commission has done some real world evaluations on the breadbasket items and they have priced breakfast items, lunch menus and dinner menus on current breadbasket items,” he said. “A current breakfast might be steamed tuna with scrambled eggs, yellow grits and white toast; lunch could be vegetable soup in a can, dinner could be corn-beef and white rice. A comparative menu on the new breadbasket at the same price could be for breakfast a western omelette, onion, green peppers, tomatoes with whole grain toast or yellow grits, an orange or an apple and fever-grass; lunch could be homemade vegetable soup with apple or orange and infused water; dinner could be stir-fried salmon in water with a choice of oil, cassava, sweet potato, brown rice or cabbage or garlic roasted potatoes. There is no question about the difference in nutritional value of the second set of meals. Those have been compared in terms of price and structure. We’ve costed out meal options and this is before the elimination of value-added tax. The idea is we have acknowledged there are many people struggling to pay their food bill and it is in part because of this and price control is on some of the most deadly items that exist that we feel this is a timely initiative.”

The Minnis administration intends to remove VAT from breadbasket items in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, fulfilling a long-held promise of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

Dr Sands acknowledged the strong preference Bahamians may have for some items on the current breadbasket list but, aside from slight variations that may be made to the final list, affirmed the government’s commitment to making the adjustments.

He said: “How you could tell me price control off of corn beef, (some might ask). I mean this is an anti-Bahamian initiative hey? It is not that corn beef will not be available, it’s just that we don’t believe it should be price protected. The right to make choices is enshrined in who we are as a free nation and a democracy. The idea is that we should not provide a financial incentive to eat poorly but that is the type of incentive that exists now. Many of the things that are on the breadbasket are encouraging people to drink sugar-sweetened beverages which in many instances are less expensive than water. The idea is that you cannot entirely eliminate choice but you have to make the responsible choice easier and less expensive.”

Dr Sands said the government is considering banning sugar-sweetened beverages from schools and adjusting the school lunch programme, though it is not clear when a final decision will be made on these issues.