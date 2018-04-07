Commonwealth Swimming: Fernander Withdraws Due To Illness

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: N'Nyhn Fernander has had to withdraw from the rest of the competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games due to illness.

However, Izaak Bastian and Lilly Higgs are both coping with the flu they came here with after Carifta Swimming in Kingston, Jamaica.

On day four of the 11-day of competition, Bastian was the first of three Bahamians scheduled to compete in the Optus Aquatic Centre. He took fifth place in his heat of the men's 50m breaststroke in 29.39 seconds for 15th place overall.

That qualified the 17-year-old graduating student of St Andrew's School in Florida for a spot in tonight's semifinal that starts at 8:19 pm (Australian time).

"It was pretty rough because I'm still feeling sick coming from Carifta, but I gave it all I had," said Bastian, who picked up five individual golds, including four records and was a member of three record gold medal teams. "It wasn't what I wanted, but it's good to be here racing against the faster guys. It's a great experience.”

Bastian's heat was won by James McKechnie from Australia in 27.53, the fourth fastest time. Adam Peaty of England had the fastest qualifying time of 26.98.

"It's so good to see how the guys get up to swim this fast in the morning," Bastian said. "I had a chance to work on what I've been training towards for the last few months, so 29.3 is a pretty good morning swim for me. I can't complain.

"This is a big meet, so it's different from Carifta or Nationals. It's a lot more competition and it feels so different in the call room and walking out into the stadium. It's something that I haven't gotten used to as yet."

With Fernander now scratched from the rest of the games, Bastian said he's trying to keep up with his vitamin C intake, watching what he eats and staying dehydrated, while getting as much rest as possible.

Higgs, coming off her fifth place in her heat of the women's 200m breaststroke for 16th place overall on Saturday, had to settle for eight place in the women's 100m breaststroke and 22nd overall as she completed her appearance in her first Commonwealth Games.

"I had another day to prepare, get adjusted to the time difference and get some rest, so it was a little bit better," said Higgs, "So it was a little better than yesterday's race. I think it was a pretty good swim, but I'm done now, so I can just watch the rest of the meet."

Higgs, 17, said she swims against a lot of elite swimmers, so she really just wanted to see how she could compete.

Meanwhile, Fernander, 19, had to once again miss the men's 100m butterfly after he skipped the 100m free on Saturday. Team manager John Bradley confirmed that Fernander was placed in isolation at the Games Village to be treated for Influenzavirus B.

Bradley said it's unfortunate that they had to withdrew Fernander from the competition, but that was because he had to be isolated for 48 hours and he would not have been strong enough to get out of bed to compete.

"He was very weak and unable to move," Bradley said. "We've taken him food, but he was eating. He was really upset that he was unable to continue swimming. But his health comes first. We hope that he will get better soon."

Team doctor Rickey Davis was unavailable to provide any specifics on Fernander's illness up until presstime.

On day one on Thursday, the freshman of Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida was eighth in his heat of the men's 50m butterfly in 25.39 for 28th place overall.