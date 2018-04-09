‘Fire Death’ Mum Seeks Bail

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE attorney for a 40-year-old woman accused of manslaughter after allegedly setting fire to her one-year-old daughter last year will seek to apply to the Supreme Court for bail ahead of his client’s trial.

Bjorn Ferguson, attorney for Phillipa Marshall, told The Tribune yesterday that he plans to apply for bail by today, with the aim of having a hearing on the bail application by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Until then, Marshall remains confined in the female prison at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

On Friday, Marshall, of Kemp Road, was arraigned on a single count of manslaughter stemming from the December 2017 incident.

It is alleged that late last year, Marshall intentionally caused the death of Philicia Marshall by means of unlawful harm.

Prosecutors reportedly alleged she doused her child with gasoline and set her afire at her Faith Gardens home after hearing voices.

Marshall had previously been housed at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) for some 12 weeks due to mental health issues.

She was released from SRC last week, after which she was charged in connection with the child’s death. The child died in February this year having been cared for at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Marshall is due to be presented with a voluntary bill of indictment on May 14.