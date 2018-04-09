Funeral Service For ‘True 21st Century Woman’ Theresa Moxey-Ingraham

By MATT MAURA

Bahamas Information Services

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Friday described former Cabinet minister and parliamentarian Theresa Moxey-Ingraham as a “true 21st century woman” who was vocal in her support for equality for women in the Bahamas.

Dr Minnis further described Moxey-Ingraham as a drum major for what was good, right and just.

“A committed Christian and public servant, she was a drum major for justice. She was a drum major for democracy.

“She was a drum major for her students and young people whose lives were graced with her teaching ministry and compassion,” Dr Minnis said at the official funeral for Moxey-Ingraham at St Agnes Anglican Church on Friday.



“Theresa was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister.

“She was a friend of the poor and the vulnerable in our country. She was a fearless warrior in fighting for what was right, especially for the rights of women.

“She leaves behind a committed life, and a life of service and devotion to her family, friends and country. May her fine example encourage us all to be drum majors for what is good, right and just,” Dr Minnis said.

Moxey-Ingraham was also a proponent for access to adult and tertiary education opportunities. A former part-time lecturer at The Bahamas Hotel Training College; executive director of the Bahamas Campus of Sojourner-Douglass and president of the Association of Tertiary Institutions in the Bahamas (ATIB), Mrs Moxey-Ingraham was praised for lobbying for funding and better financial support for the “other tertiary institutions that were also making valuable contributions to tertiary and adult education in the Bahamas.”

Dr Minnis cited Moxey-Ingraham’s push for greater access for women through the areas of education, skills-training and professional development, and her work in improving in the lives of Bahamian children, as two of the other great hallmarks of her life’s work.

He referred to Moxey-Ingraham as a “bold and courageous spirit” who loved her country and who refused to “stay on the sidelines of history and the life of her country.”

“Yet, Theresa was an educator and teacher at heart,” Dr Minnis said. “She loved being in the classroom and molding and guiding young people to develop their gifts and talents.

“Theresa was beloved by her students and her fellow teachers and later government colleagues. She was a superb model for her students (and) her former students still speak fondly of her creativity in the classroom.

“Theresa Moxey-Ingraham was a true 21st century woman,” Dr Minnis said.

“It never occurred to her that she was less than anyone else or that her gender should limit her career choices or her professional development.

“She was vocal in her support for equality for women in the Bahamas, and pushed for greater access for women through education, skills-training and professional development.

“She played an important role in developing legislation by the Free National Movement to improve opportunities for women in the Bahamas and to improve the lives of children.”

A former educator, hotelier and senator, Moxey-Ingraham was first elected to Parliament in August 1992.

She served as minister of transport from August 1992 to August 1993 before subsequently serving as minister of social development and National Insurance and minister of health and the environment.

She was sworn in as minister of labour, immigration and training on March 18, 1997, following the general election, and three years later was appointed minister of commerce, agriculture and industry, a post she held until February, 2001, when she became minister of the public service and cultural affairs.

In 2017, Moxey-Ingraham was appointed chairman of the National Training Agency where she guided the training and preparation of young Bahamians in acquiring new work skills.

She also contributed to the arts as a member of the Dundas Repertory Company and as chairperson of the board of directors of the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts, and was a member of the Coconut Grove Chorale under the late, Edmund Moxey.

She died on March 20 at age 64 after an illness.

