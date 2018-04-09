Govt Making Wrong Decision On Post Office

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I’ve spoken with a lot of Bahamians concerning the Post Office move to Gladstone Road. They say it’s foolish, does not make sense and it’s the wrong decision the government is making.

Dr Minnis, you said, “It’s the people’s time”, you said we have to listen to the people.

Moving the Post Office, which is “CENTRAL”, out in the wilderness could put at risk the lives of many Bahamians and visitors alike with the crime situation.

This is a great inconvenience to the Bahamian people.

How will the elderly get their mail? How will this move affect businesses, banking, private offices, etc? How will this affect the tourist who wants to buy stamps, etc? Why not rebuild it on the same site since you are going to “implode” the old building?

With all due respect, Dr Minnis, it is my sincere and honest opinion that you and your government are making the wrong decision. This move is certainly not in the best interest of the Bahamian people.

Again, Dr Minnis, with all due respect, you are not listening to the Bahamian people when you say “It’s the people’s time”.

May Almighty God continue to bless and protect the Bahamas and its people is my sincere prayer.

Sincerely in Christ

TONY G ZERVOS

Nassau,

April 6, 2018