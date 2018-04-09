Police Investigate Armed Robberies

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding two separate armed robberies that took place within hours of each other on Sunday.

According to reports, around 10am yesterday a gunman entered a gaming establishment on Baillou Hill and St Vincent Roads, held up the employees and robbed the place of cash.

The suspect then got into a grey vehicle with another man and sped off.

A short time later, however, Mobile Division officers stopped the vehicle, and during a search, recovered a firearm and cash.

Two men are in custody assisting with the matter.

In the second incident, around 1pm, a gunman entered a fast food restaurant at West Bay Street, held up the employees and robbed the eatery of cash before fleeing on foot.

Investigations continue into that matter.