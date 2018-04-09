Talks Aim To Settle Nursing Dispute

THE Bahamas Nurses Union has not yet applied to the Department of Labour for permission to hold a strike vote concerning its dispute with the Public Hospitals Authority over a shift system, Labour Director Robert Farquharson said yesterday.

Mr Farquharson, in an interview with The Tribune, said there is “no such application” before the Department of Labour from the BNU. He said the union did have a strike vote certificate previously, but that was for another issue with the PHA that has since been referred to the Industrial Tribunal for resolution.

Nonetheless, Mr Farquharson said he chaired a “very productive and positive meeting” between BNU and PHA officials on the matter on Friday, and expects to continue discussions with the union with a view to having the issues resolved.

His comments came just days after BNU President Amancha Williams announced the union’s plan to apply to the Labour Board for permission to hold a strike vote over a shift system for non-union members.

The union is threatening industrial action over a dispute with the PHA concerning expatriate nurses on contract being asked to work 12-hour shifts.

Ms Williams previously said while that matter specifically impacts expatriate nurses, it still concerns those covered by the union. Unionised nurses reportedly work four days and are off for four days.

Ms Williams previously noted the union fought against the shift system for its members. However, she claimed the PHA did not consult with the union concerning the new shift system.

Last week, Ms Williams noted the union’s hopes to apply to the Department of Labour for permission to hold a strike vote concerning its issues with the shift system.

At the time, she noted the union’s possession of a strike vote certificate, which she said was approved last year. However, she said the union wants to ensure that it is still valid for use to allow the union to “do what we need to do.”

When contacted on the matter however, Mr Farquharson said: “I can’t speak for strike action because the Bahamas Nurses Union does not have a strike vote at this time. They had a strike vote for a different matter previously with the Public Hospitals Authority.

“That matter has been referred to the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal for resolution. And pursuant to Section 74 of the Industrial Relations Act, all matters that are referred to the Tribunal, all unions are prohibited from taking strike action on those matters.

“Now the Bahamas Nurses Union has the right to apply for a trade dispute to have their matter (reconciled) and to have apply to the minister to conduct a poll for a strike vote. We have no such application before us.

“Now that’s what the law says; you have to take a legal strike. Obviously, any union can do what they want but as far as a legal strike pursuant to the Industrial Relations Act there is a procedure that every union should go through.”

Mr Farquharson said Friday’s meeting was attended by Ms Williams and a number of other BNU officials, Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson, as well as the managing director and other officials from the PHA.

“We had a very productive and positive meeting,” he said. “It lasted about three hours. We identified what the issues were. And we proposed to continue discussions, we’re supposed to call on Monday…to continue discussions with the view to having the matter resolved.

“We know what the issues are, we know all the issues involved and I think we have a roadmap for having the matter resolved.”