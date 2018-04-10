Myers Finishes Ninth In Triple Jump Final

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: Triple jump national record holder Tamara Myers came here with the goal of making the final eight to contest for a medal at the XXI Commonwealth Games.

In the final on Tuesday night at the Carrara Stadium, Myers fell one place shy of accomplishing that feat when she had to settle for ninth place with a best leap of 13.12 metres or 43-feet, 1 3/34-inches.

Jamaica got a sweep of the gold and silver from Kimberly Williams with a personal best of 14.64m (48-0 1/2) and Shanieka Ricketts with 14.52m (47-7 3/34). Thea Laford of was the bronze medallist with 13.92m (45-8).

"It didn't go the way I wanted it to go. I guess I just have to rebound," Myers said.

The 24-year-old Conch Sound, Andros native said her series of jumps were indicative of her performance. She scratched her first attempt, was slightly behind the board on the second attempt for a leap of 13.06m (42.10 1/4) and she put it together for her best effort in the third.

"It was too late to come back," said Myers, who missed the eight and final spot for the final three jumps. I don't know. It was just bad approach work. During warm up it was fine, but I don't know what went wrong."

Myers said she will take some off to recuperate before she starts to prepare for the trip to the Central American and Caribbean Games in July in Mexico. Hopefully by then, she will have corrected the mistakes that she made here.

She was the first Bahamian on the track team to make it to a final at the games. Tonight, Donald Thomas and Jamal Wilson will go head-to-head in the men's high jump final at 8:05 pm (Australian time).

Also, Bianca 'BB ' Stuart will be in action at 7 pm as the eighth out of nine competitors on the runway in Group B of the women's long jump qualifying round.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo will run at 8:18 pm in lane six of heat two and Anthonique Strachan will follow in lane eight in heat three of the women's 200m semi-final.

Teray Smith will then contest the men's 200m semi-final in lane eight of the last of three heats at 9:06 pm.

The first two and the next two fastest losers will advance to Thursday's final.