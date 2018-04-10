Officer In Fatal Beach Shooting Released

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A SENIOR immigration official, who was questioned by police after a man was shot and killed as he fatally stabbed another man during an altercation at Xanadu Beach on Easter Monday, has been released from police custody.

The government official was released last Thursday after several days in police custody following the incident. The Tribune has learned the matter has been forwarded to the Coroner's Court, where an inquest will be held into the death of Nicolaus John.

John, 44, of Pinder's Point, was shot during a violent altercation between him and a group of men at a private beach party at Xanadu Beach.

Rasheid Gibson, 31, the young man who was celebrating his birthday with family and friends, was stabbed during the altercation.

A relative of Gibson subsequently fired a gun and John was fatally wounded.

John's sister said he had been shot in the head.

Both men were taken to the hospital. John died a short time later, but Gibson was pronounced dead on arrival.

To date, five persons have died on Grand Bahama this year, where police have reported four murders and one homicide.