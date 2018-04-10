Rights Bahamas Gets New Leader As Smith Steps Down

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

LONGSTANDING Rights Bahamas President Fred Smith has stepped down from the organisation, passing the torch to labour and migrant rights activist Stephanie St Fleur.

In a press statement yesterday, the organisation lauded Ms St Fleur, a veteran shop steward of the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers' Union, for her uncompromising efforts on behalf of workers, and in defence of the rights of irregular migrants and Bahamians of Haitian descent.

The Rights Bahamas 2018 agenda, according to Ms St Fleur, will target: tackling the issue of violence toward women (including LGBTQIA women); developing a public education campaign about human rights; improving conditions at the prison and immigration detention centre; improving the treatment of detainees at the detention centre; and crafting a strategy to promote labour rights.

"I am deeply honoured to have been chosen to lead this tough, dedicated organisation into the future and very proud to be standing on the shoulders of giants like Fred Smith, QC, and Joseph Darville, who have sacrificed a great deal, including at times their personal safety, to defend the concept that all human beings within this jurisdiction enjoy the same basic human rights," Ms St Fleur said.

"These rights include freedom of speech and movement, freedom from discrimination, freedom from arbitrary detention, the right to due process as outlined by the law and the right to a fair hearing before suffering any punishment on hindrance at the hands of the state."

Ms St Fleur noted with the rise of social media over the past several years, the membership of Rights Bahamas has expanded greatly, in particular among younger more tech-savvy and progressive young Bahamians.

"The youth get it," she said, "they are not hung up on the fears and prejudices of many in the older generations and they have stepped forward in the hundred to express their support for the efforts of Rights Bahamas and other groups who are fighting for fairness and equality for all."

Mr Smith, QC, a founder and original member of the group, said he could not be more thrilled with the board's choice.

"We have enjoyed a number of tremendous successes over the years and continue to do so - in terms of both court victories and growing resonance with the public," he said. "Nevertheless, for a while we have felt that it was time for new blood, time for the group to be led by someone with the courage, fresh energy and new ideas needed to carry us into the future. I have absolutely no doubt that Stephanie is that person."

Mr Smith will continue to serve as legal director of Rights Bahamas, and is joined on the board by programme's director, Jasper Ward, international affairs director, Louby Georges and secretary general, Paco Nunez.

Long serving vice president, Joseph Darville, who has been reconfirmed in that role said: "The future is so bright and exciting with these young people at the helm. The cause of defending human dignity and fundamental rights is definitely secure and will prosper in their hands.

"Stephanie is a perfect choice for president," Mr Darville said.

"She has a strength and fearlessness that is rare in this world today, an instinct for what is right and just, and a powerful vision for how to go about making her ideas a reality."