Shaunae One Of Three Bahamians Who Reach 200m Semis

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: The Bahamas will have three competitors in the semifinal of the 200 metres at the XXI Commonwealth Games.

National record holder Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who opted not to contest the 400m, led the way by producing the fourth fastest qualifying time when she ran 22.95 seconds to easily win the third of five heats. Her nearest rival in the race was Janet Amponsah of Ghana, whose time of 23.66 placed her 19th overall in the event that still has Bahamian Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie as the games' record holder with 22.20 from Manchester, England in 2002.

Joining Miller-Uibo in the women's semifinal on Wednesday will be Anthonique Strachan, who clocked 23.52 for fourth place in heat two to earn one of the four automatic spots. She ended up 15th on the list as she trailed England's Asha Williams through the finish line in her victory in 23.28 for ninth overall.

The top three qualifiers were Canada's Crystal Emmanuel in 22.72, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson in 22.87 and her compatriot Shashalee Forbes did 22.88. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica followed Miller-Uibo with the fifth fastest time of 23.09.

And while Shavez Hart withdrew in the third of nine heats of the men's half lap race because of an injury, Teray Smith pulled through the second automatic spot in 20.82 in heat four.



The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday night.

Without any push from her competitors, Miller-Uibo came off the curve well in control of her heat and wasn't challenged as she coasted through to the finish line.

"It felt good. It was my season opener, so I was just trying to get a feel for it," said Miller-Uibo about her performance. "My main thing was just to work on my start. It felt good for now."

In the semis at 8:18 pm (Australian time), Miller-Uibo will get her first real test here when she is matched next to Thompson. Miller-Uibo will occupy lane six and Thompson will follow in five.

"I am just trying to make it through each round. The goal here is to get to the final," said Miller-Uibo of the final set for Thursday at 9:38 pm. "It's good to be with the team again and representing the Bahamas."

On a side note, Miller-Uibo said she's pleased what she saw from Steven Gardiner.

"He's doing a great job. He said he was ready to go under 21 and he did it, so I'm proud of him," Miller-Uibo stated.

After getting off to a shaky start, Strachan was able to power her way back into contention as she came down the home stretch for her fourth place.

"This was my first race for the season, so this was an opener for me," stated Strachan, who is now training in Jamaica with Thompson. "It was really good. I felt like I start with everybody, which I really do. The transition phrase was a little sloppy because it was not what I was told to do, but it was okay overall."

Her performance gave her lane eight in the last of the three semifinal heats. In the end, the first two in each heat and the next two fastest losers will book their spots in the final.

Like Strachan, Smith will have to run out of lane eight in the last of the men's three heats of the 200m semis on Wednesday at 9:06 pm.

Smith said he was quite pleased with his performance in the first round where he clocked 20.82 to trail Julius Morris of Montserrat, the winner in 20.67.

"I felt real good," he said. I was just happy to go out there and try and work it out."

The 23-year-old Grand Bahamian said if he can continue to aim for one of the top two spots, he should get into the final on Thursday at 9:56 pm.

When asked what happened to Hart, who did not start heat two, Smith said he told him that he suffered an injury during the warm up and decided not to compete anymore. Hart didn't advance out of the first round of the men's 100m where he placed 3rd in his heat in 10.56 for the 23rd position.

And Smith, who is a training partner now with Steven Gardiner in Florida, said he only wished that the Bahamian 200/400m national record holder would go back to concentrating on the 400m after he broke the national 200m record in 19.75 over the weekend.

"He needs to let me get a chance to break it," Smith said.