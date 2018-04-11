Shaunae Wins Semi To Reach 200m Final

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: Although she stumbled out of the blocks, national record holder Shaunae Miller-Uibo held off the late charge from Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson to breeze into the final of the women's 200 metres.

However, Anthonique Strachan, now a training partner of Thompson in Jamaica, missed out on joining the Caribbean dominated field of eight competitors after her fourth place in her heat placed her 15th overall.

Miller-Uibo, the Olympic 400m champion and IAAF World Championship 200m bronze medalis had the third fastest qualifying time of 22.48 as she pulled away from Thompson on the straight in the second of two heats.

After pulling close to Miller-Uibo coming off the curve, Thompson couldn't maintain it as Miller-Uibo used her 6-foot, 1-inch frame to surge for the tape. Thompson had to settle for second in 22.97, the sixth best time.

"It was a good race," Miller-Uibo said. "It was a little bit sloppy, but hopefully I can fix it up for the final,"

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson heads into the final with the fastest qualifying time of 22.28, her lifetime best, while England's Dina Asher-Smith had the second best with 22.44.

Strachan, fourth in heat three in 23.62 for 15th overall, said she was pleased with her performance because she just changed coaches and she was able to improve on her start.

"It was a great experience. I couldn't ask for a better race even though it might not have been what I wanted," said Strachan, the former double sprint World Jr champion. "I was hurt before I came here so I just wanted to know where I was."

In the men's 200, Teray Smith got fourth place in the last of three heats in 20.71 for 12th place overall. The top qualifier for Thursday's final was Aaron Brown from Canada in 20.18.

"I just tried to get out and run," Smith said. "It's still early. I still have some things to fix up."