Ben Carson To Keynote Ceo Conference At The Melia

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

BEN Carson, the United States' secretary of housing and urban development, will be the international keynote speaker at the 2018 CEO Network Global Empowerment Conference to be held April 25-28 at the Melia Resort Ballroom, Cable Beach.

The theme of this year's event is "Restoring and Strengthening the Pillars of Our Nation Toward Economic Emancipation."

According to CEO Network President Dr Debbie Bartlett, the conference is designed to "promote a strengthened work ethic, raise levels of productivity and serve as a networking platform for economic empowerment".

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will also speak at the event. Dr Carson's attendance will mark the first time a sitting US Cabinet minister will visit The Bahamas during this administration.

Other global leaders from The Bahamas, US, Africa, and the Caribbean also will be present.

A press conference was held yesterday at the Melia ahead of the event.

Yesterday's speakers included Bahamas Christian Council president Bishop Delton Fernander, pastor Cleopatra Williams, pastor Horace Sheffield, Vincent McDonald, and reverend Patrick Paul.

Different packages are available for conference registration. For more information see www.ceonetworkbahamas.com/.